Mauricio Pochettino could be forgiven for taking some time to recover from jetlag before beginning his new job ⁠as Manchester United manager, but the Argentine knows there is little time for settling in at the struggling Premier League club.

Pochettino caught an overnight flight from ‌Cincinnati immediately after taking charge of the United States one final time on Tuesday and, after arriving in ‌Manchester on Wednesday morning, went straight to United's training centre.

United appointed Pochettino following ‌the sacking of their former midfielder Michael Carrick with the club 18th in the table, ‌having won once in their opening 10 league matches, and the new boss ‌faces a baptism of fire at Liverpool on Sunday.

"It's a lot of responsibility to be a head coach of this amazing club and I have plenty of energy, and I'm looking forward to ‌start working with the players," Pochettino told the club's television ⁠channel MUTV.

"It's an opportunity, it's a privilege ‌to be head coach of Manchester United, and I think we are not wasting time. ​We need to be ready to compete Sunday.

"Now is not the time to think of rest, to think of sleep. It's not the time to ​think, it's time to be ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield."

Pochettino is joined at ⁠United by his long-term coaching ​staff, some of whom arrived at the club before the manager in order to lay the groundwork for their first fixture.

"My close staff is the most important thing because after working for many years together we know exactly what we need to do," Pochettino ‌said.

"To have Jesus (Perez), Toni (Jimenez), and Sebastiano (Pochettino, his son) in advance provides the capacity now to be in the perfect situation to prepare the game that we have ahead."

"We worked here in the Premier League and we are very close to England, and we know what Manchester United means, what the fans expect, and we are going to try to provide the fans what they want," he said.

Despite United's current predicament, Pochettino does not want his side playing under pressure.

"I think it's a mistake to see the situation; we need to see the potential of this club," he added.

"We need ‌to understand that it's a game, (and) that to connect with the game, we need ​to feel free, the players need to express their talent; we need to ‌create the environment and the platform for the players to perform.

"That is our priority now, to work with them and try to take the pressure. Pressure needs to bring energy. Responsibility needs to bring energy. It's too heavy to put all that pressure and responsibility on your back.

"The fans need to see ⁠that we are going to fight, that ⁠we are Manchester United, and we ‌respect our history and we are going to play to win."