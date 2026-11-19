Ronald Araujo looks set to complete a permanent transfer to Liverpool in 2027 following a fresh update from Barcelona.

The Uruguay international joined Andoni Iraola's team on a season-long deal from LaLiga champions Barcelona at the start of the 2026/27 season, after slipping down the pecking order for Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

The move to Merseyside has revived Araujo's injury-impacted career, and he's found a new role at right-back under Iraola, with Jeremy Jacquet partnering captain Virgil van Dijk centrally.

Liverpool are ready to activate their £47 million purchase clause on the 27-year-old, but the player himself prefers to hold off on a decision until the end of the campaign.

However, the two clubs already appear to have made their minds up, with Barcelona sporting director Deco confirming he's happy to green light an exit.

"It's a matter for next summer. But I'm happy for him

"We want what's best for the club. He's been captain here for the last few years. If he's happy and decides to stay, and if things go well for us, we'll be happy.

"And a little money wouldn't hurt either."