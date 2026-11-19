Manchester City have had an extraordinary year for one specific reason, and Erling Haaland will be well aware of that.

However, the City striker admitted that his 2026 has been “the craziest year in football” for him for another reason.

Talking to the press after Norway's Nations League game against Denmark, in which they completed a comeback 3-2 victory after being down two goals inside the first 14 minutes, the forward revealed, “It’s great to be Norwegian”.

He added: “This has been one of the craziest years in football I've ever experienced.”

His comments followed the victory in which he scored twice. His first halved the deficit, before a late winner from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Haaland’s Norway Whirlwind In 2026

His strikes, which were his 67th and 68th for Norway in his 61st appearance for his country, were his 13th goals in 13 games across all international games this season. That includes the seven he scored at the World Cup.

In that tournament, his Norway team reached the quarter-finals, losing to England 2-1 in extra time. On their way to the last eight, they famously beat Brazil 2-1, thanks to a late Haaland double.

The forward’s description of it as “the craziest year in football” for him could also apply to his last few months at Man City.

The Premier League club were found guilty of 114 of 115 charges, while things have been difficult on the pitch for the Citizens.

While the forward has nine goals in 10 matches, Enzo Maresca’s side has lost their last three league matches. They return to action against Fulham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.