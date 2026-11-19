A penalty converted by Celina Ould Hocine in the final seconds gave Paris a 2-1 win against Danish outfit when the two clubs squared off on Thursday night in the women's Champions League

Deep into stoppage time on Thursday evening, HB Koge’s women’s football team let a potentially crucial Champions League point slip away, as Paris FC secured a 2–1 victory in France.

For a long time, the Danish side withstood a relentless onslaught from the French, but their efforts ultimately proved in vain. Throughout the match, the French side created a wealth of chances, though their finishing consistently lacked quality.

The initial penalty was not particularly sharp either; HB Koge’s Lauren Kozal saved Celina Ould Hocine’s attempt, but the Paris defender was quick to react to the rebound, ultimately scoring the decisive goal.

This loss of points could prove costly for HB Koge, who find themselves balancing on the brink of qualification heading into the final round of matches.

Securing a result in Paris would have been highly beneficial, and the mission began promisingly when Catherine Paulson capitalized on a passive Paris defense just over ten minutes in to steer a strong header into the back of the net.

Paris FC - HB Koge - Match Stats Flashscore

That moment triggered a sustained assault on the HB Køge goal. The home side pushed hard for an equalizer. Their overwhelming dominance was reflected in the statistics; after just over half an hour, the hosts had already earned 11 corner kicks.

However, HB Koge also found opportunities at the other end. The early goal had failed to sharpen the focus of the Parisian defense, which remained vulnerable throughout. However, ten minutes before the break, the Danish defensive resistance finally gave way. Sheika Scott was the first to reach a rebound from HB Koge goalkeeper Lauren Kozal and equalized.

In the second half, the French side continued to create a wealth of chances, though their shots were frequently directed straight at goalkeeper Kozal or sent over the bar from close range.

It eventually looked as though the Danes might survive—defying the run of play and the chances created—but Kyra Carusa arrived clumsily and too late in a challenge within her own penalty area.

The referee was called to the VAR monitor and awarded the French side a final opportunity, which they converted at the second attempt.