After another fantastic start to a Bundesliga season, and with Harry Kane having won the Ballon d'Or, everyone is rightly talking up Bayern Munich again, even tipping the Bavarians as realistic Champions League winners.

Having not lost in the German top flight since January, when Augsburg triumphed 2-1, it's going to take a monumental effort to stop them from waltzing to another domestic title.

However, Dortmund's start has mirrored that of Bayern, but it has gone somewhat under the radar until now, which could be of benefit to Die Schwarzgelben.

Dortmund's current Bundesliga position Flashscore

Best defensive record in the Bundesliga

Niko Kovac's side has the best current defensive record in the Bundesliga, having conceded only seven goals.

Only Arsenal have a better record (five conceded) in Europe's top five leagues, to give context as to just how compact Dortmund's back line has been.

Of the nine league games that the team have played so far this season, they've kept a clean sheet in five of them.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham and Joey Veerman have often kept the back four well protected, but Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Daniel Svensson and Joane Gadou need to be given their flowers.

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Back four all delivering

The quartet make up the top four in terms of Dortmund players to have made the most tackles, with their success rates ranging from 58.82% (Schlotterbeck) to 73.68% (Svensson).

They're also unbeatable in terms of clearances made, and Anton is way out in front here with 71 so far, no doubt contributing to recent Flashscore player ratings as high as 8.0.

Waldemar Anton's recent Flashscore player ratings Flashscore

It's exactly the same story with regard to headed clearances, with Schlotterbeck making 14, Gadou and Svensson making 16 apiece and Anton making 40.

Though there is an argument that this type of defensive excellence is exactly what the back four are paid to produce, it isn't always the case that such high levels can be achieved.

How many times in the past have teams who are expected to be successful been undone by a leaky back four?

One of football's most famous and cliched sayings is that titles are won thanks to a solid defence, and that appears to be what Kovac has based his methods on during 2026/27. Making Dortmund difficult to beat, first and foremost.

It's a familiar way of playing, too, given that the black and yellow only gave up 34 goals in 34 Bundesliga games last season.

Could Bayern's attack be the difference-maker?

Despite Dortmund only losing five games in 2025/26, Bayern being on the end of just one defeat meant that they still won the league at a canter, and by a cavernous 16 points.

So far in 2026/27, the pair of German behemoths are going toe-to-toe, with six wins and three draws apiece, one of those being when the teams clashed at the Allianz Arena at the end of October.

On that occasion, Bayern went ahead twice through Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano, but were pegged back both times thanks to goals from Serhou Guirassy and Fabio Silva.

The Bavarians have scored 29 goals compared to Dortmund's 16, and their world-class attack generally consists of Kane and Michael Olise, and any one of Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl.

Over the course of the current campaign, the relentless hunger of those players could be the difference between them and Dortmund, as to who lifts the Bundesliga title.

Dortmund's defence will take some beating

That's assuming BVB's opponents will be able to roll them over, of course, and the way that the back four are playing, that's much easier said than done.

All of them are also in the top bracket for duels attempted: Anton (80 - 61.25% success), Svensson (79 - 49.37% success), Schlotterbeck (73 - 65.25% success), and Gadou (58 - 63.79% success).

Bellingham is the only Dortmund player to split the four at the top of the leaderboard for ball recoveries as well.

The Englishman has 38, with Anton making 48, Svensson 41, Gadou 36 and Schlotterbeck 29.

One of the most surprising stats is that the quartet are in the top six for the number of passes made to end in the final third of the pitch.

In Gadou's case, although his 96 passes are the lowest of the top six players, his completion of 87 of them gives him a squad-high success rate of 90.63%.

Bundesliga Top XI for week six of the 2026/27 season Flashscore

His 91.09% completion for passes more generally is also the best in the squad, and with Schlotterbeck's 85.15% being the lowest of the four defenders, it's easier to understand just how important they have become in virtually every facet.

With so many games upcoming in the various tournaments, Kovac will surely hope that he can avoid an injury curse to give Dortmund the best possible chance of going one better this season.