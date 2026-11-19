Premier League clubs are bracing for the knock-on effects from Manchester City's case

Premier League board members have reportedly been given additional legal protection amid the threat of action linked to Manchester City's financial-rules case.

City are still waiting to discover their punishment after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League regulations by an independent commission.

Eighteen of the 20 Premier League clubs are understood to have supported changes to the league's articles at a meeting in London on Thursday, which extend protections provided to individual board members to enable them to freely carry out their duties.

The change comes after City sponsor Etihad said in September that it was considering legal action over the "damaging" implications of the commission's guilty verdict against the club.

The airline was not named in the verdict, which found City had benefited from "sham" arrangements to inflate revenue and disguise costs to avoid breaching Premier League and UEFA rules.

City, England's dominant club for more than a decade, have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and have appealed against the verdict.

Another City sponsor, Etisalat, was reported by the Times to be considering similar action earlier this week.