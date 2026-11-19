CAF and the three co-host nations have unveiled the official logo for AFCON 2027

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), in partnership with the three host countries of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, announced the official unveiling of the logo and visual identity of the tournament, which was named “AFCON PAMOJA 2027”, in a move that embodies the values of unity and solidarity among the peoples of the African continent.

This announcement marks the official start of the countdown to the next edition of the African football extravaganza, which East Africa is preparing to host in a historic sporting event that will bring together football fans from all over the continent.

The tournament’s logo derives its identity from the Swahili word “PAMOJA,” which means “together,” in a symbolic message reflecting the spirit of cooperation and integration between the three organizing countries, as well as the shared passion for football as a language that unites African peoples.

The new Logo, the anchor of the Brand Identity for AFCON, went live in all three host nations; Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda at 13h00 local time on Thursday, November 19th.

AFCON trophy stands centre

A statement from CAF said: “The Logo draws inspiration from the traditional East African shield, a timeless symbol of identity, protection, pride and belonging that has been part of the region's heritage for generations.

“The shield is a particularly powerful symbol of unity as it features in the national coats of arms of all three host nations, reflecting the shared history and traditions that connect the people of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“Its distinctive shape, constructed from two intersecting circles of equal radius, creates the foundation of the new visual identity and a symbol that connects traditional African craftsmanship with the creativity and bold design of modern Africa.”

At the centre of the shield stands the silhouette of the prestigious AFCON trophy, crowned by the outline of the African continent and carrying the CAF name.

The trophy represents the ultimate prize in African Football, while its position at the heart of the shield reinforces the tournament's role in bringing together the continent's cultures, identities and ambitions.

The design also celebrates East Africa’s extraordinary artistic heritage through colourful beadwork and geometric patterns inspired by traditional craftsmanship, textiles and weaving.

The colours of the three host nations come together in the Official Logo, with red and black at the top of the shield, green and yellow on either side of the trophy, and blue at its base.

2027 edition to be exceptional

According to the CAF statement, each colour and pattern reflects the identity of the host nations, ensuring that Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are represented in a single, unified emblem.

The new visual identity extends beyond the central Official Logo, with a family of 12 shield patterns reflecting the individual character of the three Countries.

Kenya’s identity draws on bold horizontal bands that express strength, heritage and belonging while Tanzania’s design incorporates diagonal lines inspired by its national flag, reflecting movement, land and water.

Uganda’s identity uses warm, layered colours and the iconic crested crane to celebrate the country's pride, culture and spirit.

“Together, these elements create a distinctive visual identity that will be showcased across stadiums, digital platforms and tournament activities, bringing the colours, cultures and stories of East Africa to football supporters across the world,” added the statement.

“The name PAMOJA, meaning “Together” in Swahili, a language shared across the three host nations, captures the spirit of the tournament and the historic partnership between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.”

The 2027 edition is expected to be an exceptional event for football fans, and an opportunity to celebrate African football in an atmosphere of closeness and unity, in the heart of East Africa, which is preparing to host this major continental event.

This edition of the tournament will be the first to be hosted by three countries, and the first in five decades to be organised in the CECAFA region, since it was hosted by Ethiopia in 1976.