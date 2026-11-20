The drone operator who filmed and posted Mauricio Pochettino's first Manchester United training session has deleted footage from YouTube, saying he acted "unethically".

More than eight million people got a glimpse of the pace the new United boss put his team through ahead of his first match in charge, away at Liverpool on Sunday.

But the drone operator responsible has since deleted the 12-minute-long footage from the social media platform.

The footage from the Carrington training ground showed the Argentine overseeing various tactical drills which may have been used (or may still be used) against Liverpool on Sunday.

Now the person who posted the footage, who goes by the name CC Overview, said: "A total error of judgement on my part led me to filming some of the Manchester United training session at Carrington.

"While the flight was legal in terms of drone laws, I fully accept is was unethical on my part.

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time.

"I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players and sincerely hope these actions do not affect the outcome of any match."

Liverpool not involved

CC Overview went on to add that Liverpool, or any other football club, had no involvement.

And that will come as a relief for the Premier League, which already has enough on its hands with legal dramas surrounding Manchester City's financial dealings.