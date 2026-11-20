The Barranquilla final pits Boca Juniors's consistency against Atletico Mineiro's deep attacking crisis, with their attack having gone more than a month without scoring amid injuries and a lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Everything is lived at a different intensity in South America. That is precisely why the Copa Sudamericana final between Boca Juniors and Atletico Mineiro is seen as being of equal importance to the Copa Libertadores. The passion football generates from the Caribbean to Tierra del Fuego is unparalleled. The second-most important international competition should not be seen as South America's Europa League, especially when the final features two major representatives of Argentine and Brazilian football.

Two opposites are ready to battle for the trophy on Colombian soil. On one side is the team coached by Rodolfo Arruabarrena, riding a run of positive results and fresh from being crowned Argentine champions.

On the other is the side managed by Eduardo Dominguez, now mired in a crisis of results and identity. Hanging over the Brazilians' preparations like a millstone is their attacking disaster: the team has not scored through its forwards since 14 October. That lack of cutting edge could prove decisive next Saturday in Barranquilla.

Winning probabilities Flashscore

The two coaches have never faced each other, except as players in the late 1990s, when Arruabarrena wore the Boca Juniors shirt, and Dominguez played in defence for Velez Sarsfield.

Two meetings in 1999 stand out, for example: a Boca win, with goals from Palermo and Riquelme, in the Clausura, followed by Velez's 3-1 revenge victory in that year's Apertura. In short, this weekend's clash in Colombia will be the decider.

The Galo crisis

The numbers tell the story and confirm the dark spell engulfing the Belo Horizonte side: five defeats and two draws in their last seven outings, alongside elimination from the Copa do Brasil.

The latest warning came in a 0-0 draw against Mirassol in the league. Despite creating significant attacking volume - almost seven expected goals (xG) across their last five matches compared with just one goal scored - their accuracy is at an all-time low: only 14 shots on target from 54 attempts (25.9% efficiency).

The forwards have not scored since the first leg of the semi-final against Montevideo City Torque. Since then, only midfielders and defenders have found the net.

Dominguez must also contend with six players working their way back to fitness - Maycon, Victor Hugo, Reinier, Thiago Borbas, Alan Minda and Alan Franco - while the latter is also suspended for the final. It is a disastrous situation for the Brazilians, who will be seeking their first triumph in this tournament with momentum on their side but little to suggest they can do it.

Xeneize excitement

In Buenos Aires' most colourful neighbourhood, the celebrations have been going on for ten days now. A stoppage-time goal from Enner Valencia against Defensa y Justicia secured the national title for the Xeneizes - their 75th overall.

The strategy of the team coached by 'Vasco' will be the same as ever: close down any spaces, disrupt the opposition's rhythm and force them into an organised defensive block, while taking advantage of the Brazilians' current inability to turn possession into genuine danger.

For the Argentines, the hope is that metronome and dressing-room leader Leandro Paredes will be at his best for the game, while Villa and Velasco could support centre-forward Merentiel in attack. However, the excitement at Casa Amarilla (the headquarters of Arruabarrena's team) may have gone too far in recent days.

Winning the title at home has further inflated the confidence of a group now in excellent spirits, and Boca are favourites on paper against the seventh-placed team in the Brazilian league.

Previous meetings Flashscore

Tradition favours Boca

Across their eight official meetings, Boca Juniors and Atletico Mineiro have a rivalry that has historically favoured the Argentines, with three wins to Brazil's one and four draws. It began in 1978 and included Boca's triumph in the 1993 Copa de Oro.

However, the contest has increasingly become even and hard-fought over time, as shown by the Brazilians' progression in the 2000 Copa Mercosur quarter-finals and their tense penalty-shootout win in the last 16 of the 2021 Copa Libertadores. That tie was decided after two goalless draws and was marked by fierce refereeing controversy.

In general, the Xeneizes must still be careful not to underestimate some of the Galo's players. Attacking midfielder Fred, back from injury, provides structure and verticality, while Bernard and Gustavo Scarpa offer unpredictability between the lines and a threat from set pieces. One of the most experienced high-level players on the pitch will be Renan Lodi, formerly of Atletico Madrid, who consistently drives forward down the left flank.

Aware of the balance of power, Dominguez himself tried to shift the pressure onto the opposition: "It is normal for Boca to be considered favourites. They are one of the biggest clubs on the continent; they have won many Libertadores titles and three Club World Cups. But we have to focus on what we can do".

It sounds like classic pre-match gamesmanship. The Brazilians have everything to gain, while the Argentines risk ruining their brilliant end to the season with a slip-up.

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