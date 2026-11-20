After the final international break of the year, club football is back, and so too is Fantasy Premier League, which begs the question: Who should you have in your team for Gameweek 11?

Here are the players that will make a real difference to your FPL Gameweek 11 team using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. If you’ve had a bad start, get your Gameweek 11 team rated instantly by AI for free and check out your recommended transfers.

Van Hecke's stats Fantasy Football Hub

Spurs are among the clean sheet favourites for Gameweek 11 as they entertain Ipswich Town, with Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m) involved in two clean sheets in the last four gameweeks. Being in less than 15% of teams, he’s still capable of being a difference-maker.

He has hit the two-point defensive contribution bonus four times in this campaign, falling one short on two occasions. He also has two goals in this campaign, with both of them coming in home games.

Best Midfielder: Jeremy Doku vs Fulham (H) - 4.9 predicted points

Doku's stats Fantasy Football Hub

Manchester City also have an enticing home game against 15th-placed Fulham, with Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) starting four consecutive Premier League games since returning from injury.

The 4.5% owned midfielder has one goal and two assists since the last international break, with 10 shots in the box and 10 key passes in this time. He chalked up two assists the last time he faced Fulham.

Best Forward: Charalampos Kostoulas vs Hull City (A) - 4.5 predicted points

Kostoulas' stats Fantasy Football Hub

Brighton took all three points in their last away trip to Manchester City and so will be full of confidence when they visit Hull City on Sunday afternoon. Striker Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) is being slept on, only being in 9.8% of teams.

He has seven goal involvements this season, three goals and four assists. The Seagulls have scored a leading 26 goals in this campaign, with only Manchester City bettering their 37 big chances on goal.

Do any of these picks make your current side for Gameweek 11? Get your team rated instantly by AI for free ahead of Friday’s deadline.