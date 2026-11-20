Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed frustration at the condition in which several of his players returned from international duty and wants to hold talks with Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane and South Africa Under-23 counterpart Raymond Mdaka.

Ouaddou says too many of his players returned from national team duty lacking match sharpness after failing to get game time, leaving him with a difficult task ahead of Saturday's Carling Knockout semi-final against Stellenbosch FC in Durban.

"When I see my players not getting game time with different national teams, take, for example, Cemran Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe going to the Under-23 team and not getting a single minute, I'm very surprised," Ouaddou said.

"Selepe is a regular for me, but he did not play for the Under-23s.

"I'm training with intensity, but when I get my players back after 10 days, they are flat. So I don't know what they are doing in the national teams."

Ouaddou says the disruption to his preparations is one of the reasons he does not consider Pirates favourites when they take on Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"Everybody knows, it's no secret, that training with the national teams is not the same as at the clubs because you have to focus more on tactics.

"You don't have much time to work on fitness because you're supposed to do that work at your club.

"That's why I'm telling you that we are not the favourites. With Stellenbosch, we are talking about a very, very strong opponent that has been in many finals.

"They are a very well-organised club, a very professional club that shows competence in every area, in terms of sport, marketing and infrastructure. We definitely have a very difficult task in that game.

"Of course, we are defending our title and we want to reach the final. Of course, we want to win the competition, but it will not be easy.

"And I might even surprise you by saying this, but I don't think we are favourites for that game."