Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, have reached the semi-finals of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup for the first time after defeating Egypt 2-0 in their quarter-final clash in Mexico.

A second-half brace from Mohammed Mubarik secured the victory for the two-time African champions at the San Martín Stadium on Thursday, November 19.

Egypt adopted a defensive approach in the first half, sitting deep and frustrating the Ghanaian side as the two teams went into the break goalless.

However, Mubarik proved decisive after the interval, finding the back of the net twice to send Ghana into the last four and take his tally at the tournament to six goals.

The result represents Ghana’s best-ever performance at the competition, surpassing their previous best finishes of sixth place in the 2010 and 2012 editions.

The Black Challenge will face Türkiye in the semi-finals as they continue their pursuit of a maiden world title. They are now two wins away from becoming world champions.

Ghana’s progress follows a strong recovery after a difficult start to the tournament. They opened their Group D campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Angola before drawing 1-1 with Colombia and recording a commanding 6-0 victory over Iraq to finish second with four points.

They then defeated the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16, with Mubarik scoring twice and Hamza Mohammed adding the other goal.

The victory over Egypt also extends Ghana’s recent success against the North Africans. The two sides met in the semi-finals of the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations, where Ghana recorded a 5-0 win before beating Morocco 2-1 in the final to retain their continental title.

The Black Challenge will now turn their attention to the semi-final, with a place in the final at stake.