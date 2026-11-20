Former Premier League official, head of PGMOL and refereeing authority Keith Hackett will be Flashscore's resident expert throughout the 2026/27 Premier League season and will offer his observations and views on the performances of the English top-flight officials, their decision-making and any other talking points.

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One area that will often bypass supporter knowledge is the weekly review of various incidents in the previous weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Webb's bid for transparency only deals with the tip of the iceberg

Though the head of Pro Ref (formerly PGMOL), Howard Webb, has opened up part of the process to the media, in a bid to be more transparent and to give an explanation as to why certain decisions were made, there are many more discussions to be had behind the scenes.

Often, these findings are kept private for reasons that are entirely obvious, as there would clearly be uproar if the outcome of these discussions made their way into the public domain.

Take the last set of Premier League fixtures as an example, and one can already start to build a picture which sees a worrying pattern emerging.

Number of errors 'totally unacceptable'

"Each week the Key Match Incidents panel sit and reviews the weekend's Premier League games," Hackett confirmed to Flashscore.

"The KMI panel is made up of five members of an independent group: three former players or coaches, one representative from the Premier League, and one from Pro Ref.

"They will assess all the contentious incidents and vote on whether both the referee and the video assistant referee (VAR) have got the decisions correct.

"In the last set of fixtures, the panel logged a staggering six KMI errors in a 10-match programme.

"This, of course, is totally unacceptable, and you have to go back to the 2023/24 season to find the last time this record number was announced."

What is a 'clear and obvious' error?

In many respects, it would appear that Webb is still fighting a losing battle at this point, not least because there is still an argument that the referees and assistants, as well as the VAR at each game, are still unable to get to grips with the nuances of both the system itself and the decision-making process.

How many times has there been a heated discussion as to what actually constitutes a 'clear and obvious' error? Incredibly, this still appears to be a grey area.

Is the training of officials in this country not at the level it should be? Are the officials themselves being promoted to the elite level too quickly because there is a dearth of them countrywide?

You would be forgiven for leaning into either of those potential explanations to form part of the reason as to why the men in the middle and at Stockley Park still can't get things right.

Officials shouldn't oversee two games in one weekend

"The stakeholders have every right to express their unhappiness that so many errors are being made," Hackett continued.

"The VAR system has been in operation in the Premier League for seven years and, in my opinion, still has some way to go before it becomes acceptable to the fans, players and managers.

"I expressed an opinion some years ago that the VAR panel should be a specialist group of trained officials whose only role would be to operate at Stockley Park on a regular basis.

"I also do not believe that a Premier League match official should be expected to be involved in two games in whatever role over a single weekend's set of fixtures.

"We would not expect that of a professional football player, so why should we think that it's acceptable for match officials to do two games?"

VAR should be an aid to officials, not a hindrance

Perhaps the major bugbear, particularly from a supporter point of view, is that, here we are, many years down the line since the advent of VAR, and everyone is still none the wiser as to why certain decisions have been made.

The technology was brought in as an aid for the officials, and yet it appears to have had the opposite effect.

That the vast majority of the match-going public would prefer a return to the pre-VAR days sums up perfectly just how wrong the refereeing authorities have got it thus far.

Officials must be made accountable for their errors

"It is evident that more work needs to be done in an effort to reduce these glaring errors," Hackett concluded.

"Howard Webb needs to deliver stronger leadership and direction, and must take more care in the appointing of officials.

"This must include increasing the number of meetings with the referees and VARs, and each KMI must be reviewed and discussed with the group at length.

"The outcome must be that, in similar upcoming incidents, the outcome must be a consistent application of the law.

"Currently, we see officials who have made a KMI error continuing to be appointed to the next set of fixtures. This has to end, and accountability must be seen to operate effectively.

"A loss of at least one appointment going forward has to be the punishment, because some action must now be taken."