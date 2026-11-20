Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have contrasting records in the Carling Knockout semi-finals

Orlando Pirates have reached more Carling Knockout semi-finals than any other club in the Premier Soccer League era, but Kaizer Chiefs boast the best record when it comes to advancing to the final.

Pirates have appeared in a record 15 League Cup semi-finals, under the competition's various names, since 1996/97, but have progressed on only seven occasions, a success rate of 47%.

That is the lowest success rate of the so-called 'Big Three' in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs have the best record of the trio, having won 10 of their 14 semi-finals for a 71% success rate. Mamelodi Sundowns have progressed from eight of their 12 semi-finals, or 67% of the time.

Chiefs won their first nine PSL-era League Cup semi-finals, an extraordinary run stretching from 1997/98 through to 2010/11, but have struggled since then.

Amakhosi have lost four of their last five semi-finals, with their only success in that sequence coming against Pirates in 2015/16.

Their last three semi-final appearances all ended in defeat: 1-0 to Bidvest Wits in 2017/18, 2-1 to Pirates in 2018/19 and 2-1 to Maritzburg United in 2019/20.

Chiefs are therefore seeking their first League Cup final appearance since 2015, when they lost 3-1 to Sundowns.

They have won eight League Cup titles in the PSL era, more than Sundowns and Pirates combined, but their last triumph came in 2010.

Sundowns' four PSL-era semi-final defeats came in 1996/97, 2001/02, 2006/07 and 2014/15. They have since won their last two semi-finals, in 2019/20 and 2024/25.

Pirates, meanwhile, are the defending champions after beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 after extra time in December 2025, with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring the winner.

Their eight semi-final eliminations are as many as those of Chiefs and Sundowns combined.

The Buccaneers' record was particularly poor between 2014 and 2016, when they lost three consecutive League Cup semi-finals.

They have since turned that record around, reaching the final on their last two appearances, in 2018 and 2025.

The three clubs have contested a combined 41 semi-final ties since 1996/97 and progressed on 25 occasions, a combined success rate of 61%.

Despite their long rivalry, Sunday's clash between Chiefs and Sundowns will be the first time the two clubs have met in the semi-finals of this competition.