The Netherlands were drawn against Portugal in Friday's draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League.

Xavi's side finished second in Group A2 after losing 5-0 to Germany on the final matchday. It was Oranje's biggest-ever defeat in a competitive match.

Portugal finished top of Group A4 after winning five of six games against Norway, Denmark, and Wales. The former European champions are without Cristiano Ronaldo, who retired from international duty in November.

The Netherlands and Portugal last met in 2019, when the two sides faced off in the UEFA Nations League final. Portugal beat the Dutch 1-0, with Goncalo Guedes scoring the only goal in Porto.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner of the games between Spain and France in June's Nations League Final Four.

The quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League will be played in March 2027.