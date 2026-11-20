AGF goalkeeper Jesper Hansen is set to equal the all-time Danish Superliga appearance record of 452 matches tonight when AGF hosts Lyngby BK at Ceres Park Vejlby

By featuring in the match, the 41-year-old veteran will tie former AaB midfielder Rasmus Würtz at the top of the all-time leaderboard. Hansen already holds the Superliga record for the most career clean sheets (150).

Hansen's 451 Superliga appearances to date span 18 seasons across four Danish top-flight clubs: FC Nordsjælland, Lyngby BK, FC Midtjylland, and AGF.

While Hansen is setting a new benchmark, active Superliga players Rasmus Falk (421 appearances) and Nicolai Larsen (418 appearances) remain within striking distance if they continue playing in the league.

Hansen has won four championships with three different clubs, as well as three Danish Cups and three bronze medals. He's kept the most clean sheets in Superliga history, and will now also get the honour of most matches played.

"It’s a big deal for me, and it makes me think about all the years I’ve spent as a player. It takes me down memory lane—recalling all the locker rooms, teammates, and coaches I’ve had. I’m enjoying this time and these moments, and it also makes me pause for a bit to revisit those memories", says Hansen to tv2.dk

AGF will take on Lyngby at 19.00 in Aarhus at 19.00 CEST.