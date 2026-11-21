After his dazzling performance for Kenya national team against South Africa in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, attacking defender Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma has returned to Europe and extended his stay with Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa.

The 30-year-old pulled an impressive show for Benni McCarthy’s Kenya despite Harambee Stars losing 2-1 in their matchday four fixture of the AFCON qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium last Tuesday.

Ouma was returning to action after sitting out long-term following an Achilles tendon injury (suffered in August 2025).

Confirming the new deal, Rakow Czestochowa said in a statement: "Kenyan winger Erick Otieno will remain a Rakow Czestochowa player."

According to the club, Ouma’s new contract will run until the end of the 2027/28 season and includes the option to extend for a further year.

'I’m happy to continue'

Speaking after putting pen to paper, the former Gor Mahia defender said: "I’m happy to continue playing for this club and continue to support our team in achieving our goal.

"I think we’ll recover, match by match, from a slow start to the season."

Ouma joined Rakow in January 2024, and made his official debut for the red and blue on February 11th in an away match for PKO BP Ekstraklasa against Warta Poznan.

Rakow had to wait until September 22nd, 2024, for Ouma's first goal, when he scored against the Zaglebie Lubin goalkeeper.

To date, the defender has played 65 matches, scoring two goals. During his time in Rakow, he won the Polish Championship runner-up title and was also part of the squad that reached the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 and the STS Polish Cup final.

Born in Awasi, Kisumu County, Ouma signed a six-month contract with Gor Mahia in January 2016, before renewing it until the end of the year during the summer.

Ouma left Gor Mahia at the end of his contract, going on to sign a six-month contract with Georgian club Kolkheti Poti in January 2017.

In February 2018 he moved to Albanian club KS Kastrioti, and by September 2018 he was playing for Swedish club Vasalund, for whom he made 22 appearances, scoring two goals.

Ouma made his international debut for Kenya in 2016, and was a squad member at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

He has so far accumulated 54 matches for Kenya and is yet to score for Harambee Stars. In the current campaign for Rakow, Ouma has featured seven times, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

Rakow’s first match following the international break is against Widzew Lodz at home on Sunday, November 22nd.