Roberto Fernandez’s second-half winner saw Eder Sarabia continue his excellent start as Espanyol manager, as the Parakeets beat Edin Terzic’s Athletic Club 1-0 in La Liga to claim back-to-back away victories for the first time in 2026.

Lions head coach Terzic handed Benat Prados his first league start since August 2025, and the midfielder almost made an immediate impact when he lifted a third-minute shot over the bar from 20 yards.

It signalled a strong opening 15 minutes from the hosts, but Unai Simon had to be alert to push the ball away from danger after Pere Milla drifted in behind and tried to round the goalkeeper.

Espanyol grew into the game, and top goalscorer Fernandez saw an acrobatic effort saved by Simon, but they were grateful to Angel Fortuno when he brilliantly denied Inaki Williams one-on-one just after the half-hour.

Momentum graph Flashscore

The Athletic striker was almost punished moments later when Alejandro Santiago volleyed across the face of goal, but Simon parried the effort and the Lions just about smuggled the ball clear.

Inaki Williams shot straight at Fortuno with the last chance of a goalless opening 45 minutes, with Athletic now having conceded just one first-half goal in their past six home league games, while Espanyol’s last five La Liga fixtures have been 0-0 at the break.

The Lions started the second half on the front foot, with Nico Williams blazing a good chance high and wide before brother Inaki’s deflected effort looped inches over the bar.

However, clear-cut opportunities remained at a premium as the hour mark came and went, and with both teams yet to win after conceding first in La Liga this season, the opening goal looked like it would be increasingly crucial.

That goal arrived in the 66th minute, when Fernandez latched onto Tyrhys Dolan’s dinked through ball and slotted into the bottom corner to score for the seventh time in La Liga this term, as the Parakeets found the net for the 11th successive away game at Basque opponents.

Athletic dominated possession in the closing stages as they hunted an equaliser, but Espanyol’s miserly defence held firm as they kept a third successive league clean sheet for the first time in 2026.

Remarkably, the Parakeets are yet to concede under Sarabia, who has claimed seven points from his three games in charge (W2, D1) to guide his side to 10th in La Liga. The Lions, meanwhile, stay seventh in the table after a third successive defeat against Espanyol, which ends their four-match unbeaten run.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Fortuno (Espanyol)