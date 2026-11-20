Enzo Maresca insists his Manchester City players are not distracted by the "noise" around the club's financial-rules case as he seeks to end their losing run.

City flew out of the blocks in the Premier League this season, winning their first seven games, but three straight defeats have left them six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The 10-time English champions are still waiting to discover the extent of their punishment after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The club have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and have appealed against the verdict.

But Maresca said he did not believe the case was weighing on the minds of his third-placed team ahead of their match against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"I don't think the players are thinking too much about that," he said, "If we want to relate the noise with the defeats, Villa away, I think we had so many chances... Brighton here, the keeper was the man of the match.

"The Forest one (a 3-1 defeat), where Erling (Haaland) had the chance to (make it) 2-2. I don't think the players are focused on the noise."

Maresca admitted his side needed to improve but said not everything was perfect even when they were winning.

"Overall, we control the game almost every time," said the Italian. "There are moments when we don't control the game and it is a moment when we need to understand the reason why and to do better."

The former Chelsea boss, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the close-season, pointed out that he had not been at City for long, stressing his focus is on the long term.

"Probably you forget a little bit about the time we spent together," he said. "It is not a big time that we are together. That is why I can see that what we are working on every day is there.

"This is a good thing, it is a nice feeling. Also, the work we are doing is helping the players to be better players and to be a better team. For me, it is just the beginning of something long."

Man City vs Fulham recent head-to-head record Flashscore

City can take heart from their eye-catching 20-game winning run against Fulham in all competitions.

"I didn't know that it's 20 games, hopefully 21," said Maresca. "It's a long time and hopefully tomorrow we can continue winning games against them."