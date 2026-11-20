Not sure which matches to watch this weekend? Flashscore's new Football Weekender newsletter chooses the best games for you, along with who is in form, which matches are likely to produce the most goals, the most important derbies and rivalries, and which teams are desperate for points. Sent on Friday afternoon, ahead of every game, so you can choose which matches to focus on.

Domestic football returns across Europe this weekend, and once again there are some fantastic games for fans of every league to watch. New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino takes his team to Liverpool on the back of an eight-game winless league run, whilst in Italy, Inter could make it 10 Serie A wins from 12 matches for just the fifth time.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach will be up against it as they try to end Borussia Dortmund’s unbeaten start to their Bundesliga season, and an epic Andalusian derby in LaLiga sees Sevilla looking to win just their second fixture against Real Betis in the last six meetings.

The weekend in four games

Saturday, November 21st, 15:30 CET: Gladbach vs Dortmund

The hosts will certainly be up against it on Saturday afternoon. Having already conceded the most goals in the Bundesliga this season (25), they face a Dortmund side that remain unbeaten in the German top flight so far in 2026/27. Just four points for Gladbach in their nine league games is a record low, and it could well be a long afternoon for them. They may take some encouragement from having won three of the last 10 meetings, however.

Saturday, November 21st, 18:30 CET: Sevilla vs Real Betis

Just one win in the last five Andalusian derbies means that Sevilla have a score to settle with city rivals Real Betis. However, only five points earned from their last six LaLiga matches don’t bode well for the hosts, who had managed 13 from the previous six games. What's more, Betis come into the game unbeaten in four away matches in the league.

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Sunday, November 22nd, 17:30 CET: Liverpool vs Man Utd

This is a classic encounter as Liverpool face a Manchester United side who haven’t won in eight Premier League games. Mauricio Pochettino's new troops have, nevertheless, not lost at Anfield in their last three visits, and will hope to spring a surprise against a team that have won just 28% of their league points this season at home.

Sunday, November 22nd, 20:45 CET: Atalanta vs Inter

Inter will be searching for their 10th win in 12 Serie A games this season when they travel to Atalanta, a team that hasn’t won a game in the last 10 head-to-head encounters, losing nine. The visitors have scored in all of their last 24 league matches away from San Siro, and with Atalanta having conceded 20 goals already, the game looks to be the Nerazzurri's to lose.