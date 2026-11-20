When Sevilla and Real Betis meet in LaLiga, fireworks are guaranteed. El Gran Derbi is undoubtedly the fixture that supporters of both clubs look forward to most every season, and Saturday's encounter will be no exception, despite the differing fortunes of both teams.

The hosts have only won five points in their last six LaLiga games, following the 13 points they won from their first six matches of the 2026/27 season.

Betis best start to a season since 19334/35

Despite this evident downturn in form, they still sit sixth in the table, and just two places behind their visitors.

For Betis, they've already won their most games (eight) in the opening 12 matches of a season, since getting 10 wins from their first 12 games way back in 1934/35.

Real Betis' current LaLiga position Flashscore

In fact, only Barcelona have beaten them since early September, so Manuel Pellegrini and his squad will approach this 111th derby full of confidence.

The Chilean has also never lost against his opposite number, Luis Garcia Plaza, in six previous encounters (D4, W2).

Disappointing return from Parrot and Ure

Although Betis could make it a second away win in this fixture in succession for the first time since 2011/12, Los Verdiblancos will be acutely aware that they'd only won one of the previous 11 matches prior to last season's victory, losing eight.

Therefore, complacency will certainly be Betis' enemy in this one.

Sevilla v Real Betis - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

Goals could be at a premium, certainly from a centre-forward's perspective. Troy Parrot has only scored one in his nine appearances for Betis this season, mirroring the output of Sevilla's Robbie Ure, who is expected to start the match alongside Isaac Romero.

Where this one is likely to be won and lost, however, is down the flanks.

Antony's output vs Suazo's industry

Antony hasn't been firing on all cylinders in quite the same way as he has done previously, but he's still a dangerous proposition if he's given time and space down Betis' right side.

Up against Sevilla's captain and left-back, Gabriel Suazo, we could see quite the battle developing across the 90 minutes.

The Brazilian has the most fast breaks in LaLiga for Betis this season (five), as well as a very healthy 62.5% shooting accuracy.

His 37 total shots and 15 on target are both the best showing from a Los Verdiblancos perspective, as are his 200 attempted passes to finish in the final third.

Suazo will relish the battle ahead, with his 35 total tackles attempted in the league only being surpassed by Lucien Agoume and Juan Iglesias.

Just seven tackles lost gives Suazo the best success percentage in the squad of those players that have attempted more than one tackle (80%), whilst the winning back of possession on 55 separate occasions is one of the best returns from a Sevilla perspective.

Once his physicality is also factored into the equation, it would suggest that Antony is going to have to be at his very best if he wants a say in how this match ends up.

Iglesias' physicality to stop Abde putting on the afterburners?

On the opposite flank, Betis flyer Abde Ezzalzouli has become a real handful for opposition defenders.

Six big chances created is double that of any of his teammates, whilst three goals scored is the joint highest for Betis in the league to date.

His 84.81% pass completion almost mirrors that of Antony (84.9%), though just four successful crosses between the pair, from an attempted 34, certainly needs to be worked on.

Where Abde also excels is with regard to his work rate, and his 77 one-on-one duels contested is only just shy of the best output in the squad.

In his way will be Sevilla right-back Iglesias, who has attempted the most tackles in the league this season for Los Nervionenses (43).

He doesn't have the best record in terms of lost challenges, and the 14 so far mirror Suazo's as the worst showing from any Sevilla player.

Only Odysseas Vlachodimos and Oso have a worse pass completion rate than Iglesias' 68.41%, too, so if Abde can get at his man and pressure him into playing the ball quicker than he would like, the chances are Betis will benefit from those passages of play.

Sevilla v Real Betis - Win probability Flashscore

Suazo's 44 clearances, however, place him near the top when judged alongside his teammates, and both his 135 attempted one-on-one duels - of which 82 have been successful - are unbeatable figures from a Sevilla perspective.

Aside from pure data, it's the dynamic nature of Iglesias' play which is notable, and perhaps the most interesting aspect of his battle with Ezzalzouli is just how little time he'll be able to spend marauding up Sevilla's right, given how quick Betis' number 10 is both in and out of possession.

What's clear is that both the Sevilla full-backs and Betis wingers will go all out to earn the three points for their respective teams, and that's sure to make for a fascinating watch as a result.