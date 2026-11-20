Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler says his high-flying team must quickly re-focus as the Premier League resumes ⁠after the international break with the south coast club being billed as potential title contenders.

The stoppage interrupted an incredible start to the season for Brighton ‌who have soared into second place behind defending champions Arsenal with 22 points from 10 games.

Brighton travel ‌to Hull City on Sunday having won six of their last seven league ‌games including a stunning 3-0 home drubbing of Arsenal and a victory at Manchester City.

They ‌are the top flight's highest scorers with 26 goals and have conceded ‌just seven, with only Arsenal leaking fewer, and according to Opta have an 8.45% chance of pulling off the most surprising title grab since Leicester City in 2016.

Hurzeler knows momentum will be ‌key if the Seagulls are to continue soaring.

"It's never ⁠easy (after the international break), but we managed ‌it in the last period quite well and I hope we can manage it in ​this period as well," the German said.

"For us it is very important to really get the players understanding what our principles and values are ​here. They all hear different tactics and formations in their national teams and now it is about us giving them an understanding about what made us strong and ⁠what will make us strong ​in the future."

While Brighton have been free-scoring, all seven of their Premier League wins this season have come with clean sheets.

Hurzeler's intense pressing style has seen Brighton make a league-leading 106 high turnovers this season while they lead the way in chances ‌converted and goals from set plays.

Basics behind Brighton's rise

At 33, Hurzeler is the youngest manager in the Premier League, and while his methods have been lauded, he says Brighton's rise is rooted in basics.

"The game is evolving and I try to evolve things and adjust things. But ultimately football in the end is still like 20 years ago in terms of running, winning duels and counter pressing," he said.

"I wouldn't say we innovate or that I'm doing special things. I just try to be really good in the basics and develop my players with the staff."

Win probability Flashscore

German ‌midfielder Pascal Gross has been a key figure this season and is finally getting ​the recognition he deserves with four goals and four assists in the ‌Premier League.

He is set for his 300th appearance on Sunday.

"He gives everyone an understanding of what it means to be successful. He's a great standard and culture driver. That's his biggest impact," Hurzeler said.

Brighton will still be without Stefanos Tzimas, who is back in training after an ACL injury, while Japan ⁠winger Kaoru Mitoma is still "one or two ⁠weeks" from a return. Nigeria forward ‌Zadok Yohanna will miss the Hull trip with a hamstring injury.