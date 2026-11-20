Roberto De Zerbi has challenged Mykhailo Mudryk to regain the support of angry Tottenham fans after the Ukraine winger's admission that joining Arsenal would have been his "dream" move.

Mudryk recently said he came close to joining Arsenal just prior to his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea in 2023.

During an appearance on the 'Guest of Gordon' podcast, Mudryk described Premier League champions Arsenal as "the club I wanted to play for" and stated "moving to the Emirates Stadium was my dream".

Mudryk's career at Spurs has yet to take off Flashscore

The 25-year-old eventually made it to north London, but with Tottenham not Arsenal, when he left Stamford Bridge in a season-long loan deal in September.

Mudryk's desire to play for Tottenham's bitter rivals inevitably sparked a frustrated response from supporters.

Tottenham boss De Zerbi admitted he could understand their anger and urged Mudryk to make amends on the pitch.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Ipswich, the Italian told reporters: "Yes, I can understand the fans (feeling) but Mudryk is a good guy and is a good player.

"He suffered a lot for the situation in the last couple of years. He has just one thing to do. Show on the pitch his qualities and show on the pitch that now he is playing for Tottenham.

"He has a big chance to play with us because Tottenham is a big club, he knows very well the coach, he knows very well the style of play and he knows I give him total confidence to show what he is."

Mudryk will not be able to get back in the fans' good books just yet.

He has played only 16 minutes for Tottenham due to an ankle injury and is still two to three weeks away from returning to training.

Asked if Tottenham could cancel his loan in January, De Zerbi ducked the issue.

"It is not my part, no? I am a coach and now we have to help him to recover in the best way because I believe he can be very important for us," he said.