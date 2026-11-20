Mauricio Pochettino said Friday that Manchester United were too big to turn down as he vowed to "build something" at the struggling Premier League club.

The Argentine left his role as USA coach to take on the daunting challenge of reviving United's fortunes after Michael Carrick was dismissed last week following a miserable start to the season.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss faces a baptism of fire with a trip to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

United begin the weekend in the bottom three after just one win in their opening 10 league games.

"We are here not to denounce things," Pochettino said at his first press conference since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford.

"We are here to build something with our players and with the club and try to perform and win games."

Despite United's fading fortunes in the 13 years since the retirement of Alex Ferguson - the club's most successful manager - the Argentine said the job remains too big to turn down.

"A club like Manchester United you cannot turn down. You cannot say no," he said. "It's difficult to find another club, the size of club, that is Manchester United."

Carrick led the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League last season during a successful interim spell in charge.

Pochettino believes he has inherited a squad with enough talent to deliver far better results than they have shown so far this season.

"I think the target is to know the people, the staff, all the people here in the club and of course the players and try from the beginning to have an impact," he said.

"Our most important job is to try to get the best from them, to create the environment for them to express their talent because we have talented players on the squad. That is our main focus."

Liverpool vs Man Utd's recent head-to-head record Flashscore

Carrick's case was not helped by captain Bruno Fernandes's public criticism of his tactics during a 4-1 Champions League thrashing to Como.

Fernandes was dropped for one match - a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth - before being reinstated by Carrick for the final three matches of his reign.

Pochettino confirmed that Fernandes will remain as skipper, even if his future at the club is uncertain.

Last season's Premier League player of the year is out of contract in June.

"Bruno is our captain and I think he is a very important player," said Pochettino. "But all the players need to feel that they are important from the top to the bottom or from the bottom to the top.