Emile Smith Rowe could be heading for the Fulham exit in January, with the club increasingly open to a loan move as they look to get his career back on track.

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The former Arsenal midfielder arrived in west London for €31.7m as Fulham's record signing in 2025, but the investment has not delivered the expected return and his long-term future at the club is now in serious doubt.

Flashscore sources understand there is little prospect of Smith Rowe forcing his way back into the starting picture right now, with Josh King and Cesar Palacios currently ahead of him in the thinking for attacking positions.

There is an acceptance that a change of environment could be the best outcome, particularly given how difficult it would be to find a buyer willing to meet anything close to the fee Fulham originally paid.

A permanent sale is complicated by his limited market value, making a loan the more realistic route for January. The priority would be to find him regular football and give him an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and form.

West Ham could emerge as one possibility, with Scott Parker potentially interested in taking Smith Rowe if the conditions of a loan are favourable.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have held previous interest in the midfielder, meaning other opportunities could develop if Fulham begin actively exploring a temporary departure.

There is an added complication for Fulham because they would ideally like to bring in another attacking player of their own during the January window. Their ability to do so is currently restricted, however, and finding a solution to Smith Rowe's situation could help create more room for recruitment.

Smith Rowe career stats Flashscore

He is not the only expensive attacking signing causing concern. Brazilian winger Kevin, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk for €40 million, has also become a source of frustration, leaving Fulham with significant questions over the returns from two major investments.

For a club that has been prepared to spend heavily to improve its attacking options, the difficulty of getting value from such deals is a serious issue that needs to be resolved.