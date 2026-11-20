Chelsea are keeping the door open to a January attacking signing, but any move is likely to be determined by an exit.

The expectation is that midfield will take priority in their recruitment plans, with the club also preparing to seriously assess their options at centre-back. However, there is a scenario in which Chelsea could look to strengthen further forward, particularly if movement in the opposite direction creates an opening.

Jamie Gittens, who arrived at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in July 2025 in a deal worth around €56 million, is one player whose situation could influence that thinking.

The winger has struggled to establish himself as a regular figure this season, while also suffering injury issues, and has been linked with a move to Roma.

Flashscore sources understand Chelsea would not stand in Gittens' way if a suitable offer arrived in January. The London club are conscious that his current lack of involvement means an exit could make sense for all parties.

Roma's preference appears to be an initial loan arrangement, although the structure and terms of any potential deal would need to be explored.

Should Gittens depart, Chelsea would have greater incentive to consider bringing in another attacking option, and they are scouting options to that effect.

Alex Scott remains an attractive midfield option for Chelsea. They intend to make contact with Bournemouth before the January window opens to understand the conditions of a possible deal, although alternative targets will be considered if an agreement proves difficult.

Defensive recruitment is another important part of the picture. Chelsea have been assessing several centre-back options, with Tomas Araujo, Jarrad Branthwaite, Nnamdi Collins and Jacobo Ramon among the names on their radar.

The coming weeks should provide a clearer indication of how ambitious Chelsea intend to be across all three areas.