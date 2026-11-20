Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane is set to be out for "months" with an ankle injury, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.

Bayern issued a statement confirming Kane would be sidelined for "the next few months" due to a torn ankle ligament.

England captain Kane was subbed out early in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga home draw against Koln after a tackle with Kompany, telling Sky Germany the forward would be out for "months" rather than "weeks".

England captain Kane was subbed out early in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga home draw against Cologne after a tackle.

Sporting director Max Eberl told reporters club doctors were "currently discussing whether or not to recommend surgery" for Kane's injury.

Kane, 33, has a history of ankle complaints, although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore scored for Cologne before Kane's injury, but Bayern levelled things through Nathaniel Brown before the break.

France winger Michael Olise also went off injured after a tackle late in the first half.

Said El Mala had an excellent late chance to snare a first Cologne win at Bayern since 2009, but he pulled the ball just wide with the goal beckoning.

Now a point behind Bayern, chasers Borussia Dortmund can move into outright first on the table if they win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"We started well, but then we had the injuries to Harry and Michael. Still, no excuses - Cologne deserved it. And to be honest, we have other concerns right now," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told Sky Germany.

Bayern are currently in the midst of an injury crisis, particularly up front.

Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and captain Manuel Neuer have all missed matches recently.

Despite leaving the stadium on crutches, Olise's condition is believed to be less serious.

"It's just a precautionary measure, I believe," Kompany said. "I'm hopeful Michael will be back Monday."

Despite the draw, Bayern, who play away at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, remain the only undefeated side in Europe's top-five leagues in all competitions this season.

Kompany returns

Kompany returned to the dugout with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder when he collapsed on the training pitch before being hospitalised with meningeal irritation in October.

Cologne, who arrived in Munich with just one league victory this season, took a surprise lead with 12 minutes gone when Moore started and finished an excellent counter-attack.

Moore pounced on a mislaid Olise pass and drove forward, finding Linton Maina who laid off for El Mala.

With Bayern's defence closing in, El Mala stroked a no-look backheel in Moore's path and the Spurs loanee coolly rounded goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and slid the ball home for his first Bundesliga goal.

Bayern went on the attack immediately but suffered another setback when Kane was brought down in the Cologne box from behind by defender Joel Schmied.

Having his penalty appeals waved away, Kane rose gingerly and tried to continue, but was visibly limping and was subbed out soon after.

Kane, 33, has a history of ankle complaints although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

The hosts suffered another blow in the dying stages of the opening half when Olise went down under a challenge.

Sensing a first victory over Bayern since 2011 - a run of 23 games including 21 defeats - Cologne continued to push, with El Mala and Maina forcing a spectacular double save from Urbig just before the hour mark.

El Mala had a golden chance to put Cologne in front with eight minutes to go when one-on-one with Urbig, but cut his close-range shot inches wide of the post.

"I think you can see in my face -- it's unbelievably painful," said El Mala of his miss.