Slavia Prague’s club-record run without a European home win stretched to 11 matches after they were beaten 1-0 against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Slavia are fast running out of opportunities to end their 19-year wait for a UCL main draw victory, but keen to ensure they snapped that on matchday five, they started strongly, with Mubarak Suleiman forcing a smart stop out of Luiz Junior inside the opening 30 seconds.

The hosts were able to largely keep up that momentum and enjoyed the better of the play throughout the opening exchanges, albeit without threatening the Villarreal goal too much, with a Tomas Holes blocked shot from distance about their only other sighting of an opener.

Match momentum Flashscore

It took the Spanish side 35 minutes to muster a meaningful effort on goal, and it was a big opportunity when it arrived. Ayoze Perez’s inventive flick in behind the Slavia defence found Tani Oluwaseyi, whose left-footed volley was rather tame and only found the grateful gloves of Jakub Markovic.

Suleiman did have the ball in the back of the net for Slavia before half-time, but he was offside in the build-up, and the hosts’ misery was compounded when a red card for Villarreal’s Renato Veiga for an elbow on David Jurasek was overturned by VAR.

That didn’t do too much to spur Villarreal on, and they started the second half slowly in spite of an overhead kick from Santiago Mourino fashioning a half-chance to take the lead against the run of play. Another bolt out of the blue yielded the opening goal for the visitors, though.

Perez was found in between Slavia’s centre-backs, and after his touch was loose, he just managed to get enough on it to tee up Tajon Buchanan to sweep home.

Slavia’s response was impressive, albeit without threatening Villarreal too much, with Mojmir Chytil a hair’s breadth away from tapping home a Suleiman cross.

Key match stats Flashscore

Slavia were having a tough time of it on the VAR front, and they were left feeling aggrieved once more 10 minutes from time. Rade Obrenovic initially pointed to the spot after Pape Gueye looked to have grabbed Wiktor Nowak around the neck inside the area, but VAR overruled as the ball wasn’t in play at the time of the offence.

A desperate late push for a leveller ultimately proved fruitless as Slavia’s Czech record of winless European games stretches to 20, while Villarreal held on to secure just a second win in 15 matches in the UCL proper.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)