The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday announced the final five nominees for the 2026 African Men's Player of the Year award.

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi headlines the shortlist alongside his Morocco teammates Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Also making the cut are Senegal international and Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mane and his compatriot Pape Gueye, who plays for LaLiga side Villarreal.

Hakimi will be hoping to retain his title following another successful year with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1.

The defender also helped his country finish as runners-up at the 2025 AFCON before reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Having previously claimed the award in 2019 and 2022, Mane is in contention for a third crown.

The Al-Nassr forward was named the best player at the 2025 AFCON after guiding Senegal to their second African title.

Diaz’s inclusion comes after the Real Madrid star finished as the AFCON’s leading scorer with five goals and played an influential role in Morocco’s journey to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gueye also earned his place among the finalists after scoring the decisive goal in the AFCON final. The Villarreal midfielder’s impressive displays saw him named in the tournament’s Best XI.

Completing the shortlist is Saibari, whose outstanding performances at both international tournaments, coupled with his exploits at club level, have put him in contention for the prestigious honour.

CAF also announced the finalists in other categories, with Senegal, Morocco and Cape Verde competing for the Men's National Team of the Year award.

Yassine Bounou, Edouard Mendy and Vozinha are in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Year prize, while Pape Thiaw, Mohamed Ouahbi and Bubista will battle for the Coach of the Year award.

The winners will be announced at the CAF Awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 2, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7pm local time, marks the return of the CAF Awards to Lagos for the first time since 2014.

CAF Awards 2026: Men's nominations in full

African Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), Brahim Diaz (Morocco / Real Madrid), Ismael Saibari (Morocco / Bayern Munich), Pape Gueye (Senegal / Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Senegal / Al-Nassr).

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Vozinha (Cape Verde / Colo-Colo), Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Al-Hilal), Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Al-Ahli).

Men's Interclub Player of the Year: Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet' (Egypt / Al Ahly), Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco / AS FAR), Teboho Mokoena (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns).

Men's Coach of the Year: Pedro Leitao Brito 'Bubista' (Cape Verde), Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco), Pape Thiaw (Senegal).

Men's Young Player of the Year: Yan Diomande (Cote d'Ivoire / Real Madrid), Ayoub Bouaddi (Morocco / Manchester City), Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal / Aston Villa).

Men's National Team of the Year: Cape Verde, Morocco, Senegal.

Men's Club of the Year: USM Alger (Algeria), AS FAR (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).