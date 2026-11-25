KIF Orebro were an Allsvenskan club for three days. On 22nd November, they secured a 5-4 aggregate victory over Rosengard in the promotion/relegation play-off, and on 25th November, the club was declared bankrupt and thus ineligible to participate in organised competition.

Representatives of KIF Orebro were supposed to appear at a court hearing on 25th November after the club was handed a bankruptcy petition earlier this month. No such representative appeared, and instead the club filed for bankruptcy itself.

The club had amounted debts of around 2.5 million SEK (approx. 222,000 EUR), and the Orebro District Court has now granted the Swedish Tax Agency's application for bankruptcy.

With the petition served but no declaration of bankruptcy by the time of the play-off matches, the fixtures with Rosengard on 19th and 22nd November were allowed to take place. Despite losing on aggregate, the most likely outcome now will be Rosengard keeping their place in the Women's Allsvenskan.

According to Swedish Football Association (SvFF) rules, once a club has gone bankrupt they are unable to participate in any league or other competition. Therefore, KIF are unlikely to take to the field in any meaningful capacity any time soon.

The news comes at a time when potential problems exist across Swedish women's football more broadly. At the end of 2026, Elitfotboll Dam's (EFD) current deal with two sponsors, Svenska Spel and Obos, will expire, with neither company stating it is considering an extension. Furthermore, the current broadcast deal with Viaplay will expire. In total, more than 50 million SEK of income is at risk of falling out of the game.