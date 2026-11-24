Djurgarden have announced that Sam Saunders will be the team's head coach from the start of 2027, replacing Jani Honkavaara, who was sacked earlier in November.

Saunders will leave his role as Brentford U21 head coach to undertake his first role in senior management. The 43-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Djurgarden, who sit third in Allsvenskan with one round to play.

Honkavaara was dismissed following a defeat to then-bottom-of-the-table Halmstad on November 8th, which cost them the chance of winning the title. Coaches Agon Mehmeti, Abel Lorincz and Hannes Gronblad were put in temporary charge for the final two matches, which began with defeat to Sirius.

Saunders spent eight years as a player at Brentford and had short spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United within a 23-year playing career, over half of which was spent in England's non-league system. Djurgarden will be his first foreign appointment.

"It feels absolutely fantastic to be able to coach Djurgarden, and it is a huge source of pride to be part of such a big club. There is a rich history, lots of success and incredible supporters," he told the club website.

Since their promotion to the Premier League, Brentford have developed a reputation for bringing through top-quality coaches, something the Djurgarden hierarchy believe Saunders can bring to the Stockholm club.

"In addition to Sam’s genuine competence as a coach, both in terms of structure, tactics and match management, I am above all looking forward to bringing his personality and qualities into our group," said Djurgarden's director of football, Maximilian Hahn.

Saunders will watch his new side finish their 2026 campaign at home to Hacken on November 29th.

Follow the Allsvenskan final day on Flashscore.