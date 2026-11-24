The Premier League returned last weekend following the second international break of the season, with some huge results across the division and some exceptional individual performances.

Liverpool ensured new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino got off to the worst possible start, thrashing the Red Devils 4-0 at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Brentford moved up to sixth in the table after dismantling Everton 4-0 on Monday evening, while Hull got back to winning ways with a late 2-0 triumph over Brighton.

Here, Flashscore selects its Team of the Week, based solely on our player ratings system.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull) - 9.2

Hull goalkeeper Tzolakis has been one of the signings of the season in the Premier League, playing a huge role in the Tigers' strong start to the campaign.

His good form continued in the win over Brighton, with the shot-stopper making seven saves, including three from big chances, to ensure his side stayed in the game with a clean sheet before snatching a late victory.

Defenders

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) - 9.0

Porro was a strong creative force during Spurs' 2-0 win against Ipswich, with the Spaniard registering an assist in the early exchanges on top of two key passes, two accurate crosses and 18 passes in the final third.

His defensive work was also impressive when it needed to be; Porro made nine recoveries, won three duels and completed one tackle.

Porro vs Ipswich Flashscore

James Hill (Bournemouth) - 8.4

Bournemouth stretched their winning run to nine games in all competitions after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday, and Hill continued his excellent form with another top performance.

The Englishman got the assist for the Cherries' opener before going on to put in a solid display at the back - winning 11 duels, making 11 clearances, three recoveries and one interception.

Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) - 9.3

In a surprise result on Monday evening, Brentford thrashed Everton 4-0 to move into the Premier League's top six, and it was left-back Lewis-Potter who drove the Bees to a crucial three points.

The 25-year-old netted two goals and was the main offensive threat throughout the encounter, with a match-high seven shots on top of two key passes, 21 passes in the final third and six progressive passes.

Lewis-Potter vs Everton Flashscore

Midfielders

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) - 9.2

Liverpool were able to take full advantage of Manchester United having a man sent off early in their encounter, with the Reds fully controlling their 4-0 win.

Young star Ngumoha was a constant threat for Andoni Iraola's side, grabbing a goal and an assist to earn a 9.2 Flashscore rating.

The 18-year-old also completed four dribbles, made four key passes and completed a match-high 21 progressive carries.

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) - 8.9

The first of two Brentford midfielders to make our side, Janelt was back to his best with a dominant performance against Everton.

His main highlight was undoubtedly finding the top corner with a thunderous effort from outside the area, but the German also helped the Bees control the match after their opposition were reduced to 10 men.

Janelt completed one key pass, two crosses, 28 passes in the final third and a match-high 19 progressive carries and 12 progressive passes in what turned out to be a dominant midfield display.

Janelt vs Everton Flashscore

Yegor Yarmolyuk (Brentford) - 8.7

While Janelt excelled on the ball, his midfield partner Yarmolyuk did some impressive work out of possession. The Ukrainian won six duels, made two interceptions, one clearance and eight recoveries to help Brentford maintain their dominance against Everton.

He also provided some impetus going forward by making one key pass, 18 passes into the final third, one accurate cross and 10 progressive carries.

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) - 8.7

Tavernier was the chief creative threat in Bournemouth's win over Nottingham Forest, making five key passes, completing four dribbles and creating one big chance.

His efforts were rewarded with an assist for the Cherries' second goal that saw him earn an 8.7 rating.

Forwards

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) - 9.7

This week's Premier League Player of the Week is Liverpool star Wirtz, who shone in their victory over rivals Manchester United.

The German was at the heart of the majority of Liverpool's attacks, registering a goal and an assist on top of a staggering 10 key passes, four big chances created and seven passes into the opposition's box.

Wirtz's performance earned him a 9.7 Flashscore rating - the highest of any player across the latest set of Premier League fixtures.

Wirtz vs Man Utd Flashscore

Oli McBurnie (Hull) - 9.2

McBurnie put in a battling performance in Hull's 2-0 win over Brighton, and his hard work was fully rewarded in the dying stages of the match.

The striker netted twice in injury time to ensure all three points went to the Tigers, while also winning 12 duels throughout the match; six on the ground and six in the air.

Luca Williams-Barnett (Tottenham) - 9.0

Spurs youngster Williams-Barnett announced himself on the big stage with a superb showing in his first Premier League start. The 18-year-old grabbed a goal and an assist in their 2-0 triumph against Ipswich.

Williams-Barnett first got on the scoresheet by arriving late at the back post to nudge home Porro's cross, before turning provider by running from his own half to eventually put a perfect ball across the box for Dominic Solanke to double their advantage.

Williams-Barnett vs Ipswich Flashscore