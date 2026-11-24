Mauricio Pochettino's reign at Manchester United began with a 4-0 defeat at Anfield, and former United defender Paul Parker believes the Argentine's real work will only start in January. Parker also criticised the way the club treated Michael Carrick and said the people above the manager must finally be held to account.

Pochettino picked a back three for his first game in charge, and Parker thinks the reasoning was obvious. He said the shape was there to protect a team that was not expected to compete on equal terms.

"He looked at the situation, he looked at the players available, and he saw a way of keeping the score down," Parker told Flashscore on behalf of OLBG.

"If you're going to be brutally honest about it, it was a way of avoiding getting your bottom spanked, or maybe nicking the points at 0-0, or hoping that you can get something on the counter or from a dead ball."

That plan went out of the window quickly. "It was to help with the defending, with Diogo Dalot up against Rio Ngumoha on the left-hand side and things like that. And it wasn't outstanding before the sending off. I know it was only eight minutes to the sending off. He just went with it, but I don't know if it was his decision, or did he ask people's opinions around him?"

De Ligt not ready

Parker was surprised to see Matthijs de Ligt in the lineup, only his second time in the starting XI after nearly a year out injured.

"I quite like the lad, he's a wholehearted defender," Parker added. "But when you've had that time out of the game, you come in at Como and they concede four, and then they go and concede four again, and you could see his timing was out.

"Did he think, 'I want De Ligt, the one I like, I'm going to play him in that role'? Maybe it wasn't right for him to start that game in the centre. It wasn't a good fit."

For Parker, Pochettino's immediate job is simply to survive until the transfer window.

"All he's got to do, in theory, is get to January," he said. "Hopefully he's come along and demanded what he wants to do in January, and they're going to follow it, getting players in who he wants, who he knows can do a job.

"Then we might be able to see what he really wants to do. He wants to play high-energy football. I'm not going to dress it up tactically, because that isn't me. But he wants players who are happy to run without being shouted at."

United 'wiped the floor' with Carrick

United are attracting criticism off the pitch as well. While having discussions with his potential replacements, the club still let Michael Carrick lead training. Parker did not hold back when talking about the club's conduct towards their legend.

"It's not the way to treat any manager at any level of football. You just don't do that," he explained. "If he's respected you, respected the club, the fans, then you just don't do it. They wiped the floor with somebody who deserved a lot better. They would never have got away with that with a more experienced manager. Could you see them getting away with that with (Jose) Mourinho, (Louis) Van Gaal, (Erik) Ten Hag? They would have smelt it, knew what was going on, and just said, 'bang, no'."

He understood why Carrick might have stayed quiet. "Maybe he just didn't want to leave the club there and then and be questioned about leaving a sinking ship, which I understand," Parker said.

"A lot of people say he should have thrown it in straight away. That's not Michael Carrick. But I'll tell you what, if and when he gets another job, he's learnt so much from there. He'll start his first day completely differently, and he'll be better for it."

Parker believes technical director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada should be facing serious questions.

"In any other business you would be held accountable by the person above, the owner, the chairman," he said. "You'd have to go and sit there and explain your reasoning. They'd be up there trying to save their jobs. This has gone on for too long with too many managers.

"They've seen off the previous director of football as well, Dan Ashworth. So they definitely should be held accountable, but at this moment in time it looks like they're not."

He warned that fans need to see Pochettino backed in the market. "If and when any players come in in January, everyone will be able to see who comes through that door and go, 'yes, Pochettino got that player'," he said.

"If that doesn't happen, everyone will just throw their arms down, and that's when you suddenly think to yourself, relegation is getting nearer."

According to Parker, the squad needs a rebuild at the back.

"The back four have been together for too long and not been successful by Manchester United's standards. They should have been moved on ages ago. When you go out and get three midfield players instead of altering that back four, you're not smelling the coffee," Parker said.

"They always say great sides are built from the back, and then you build the spine," he added. "I don't know who's building at the moment, but with the building works going on at Manchester United, you'd get more creativity from a creche than what you're getting at the moment."