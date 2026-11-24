Orlando Pirates have scored at will against Golden Arrows in the recent past

There has been no better opponent for Orlando Pirates in the last four years than Tuesday’s opponent Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The two sides have met eight times Since 2022 and Pirates have won every single encounter, scoring a remarkable 27 goals and conceding only five.

That includes a 5-0 victory in their most recent meeting in April and a 7-1 triumph in 2024.

Their home record in that period reads played four, won four, with 18 goals scored and only two conceded. That means they are averaging 4.5 goals per game against Abafana Bes'thende in Orlando.

Twelve different Pirates players have scored across the eight matches, although the top three are no longer at the club – Tshegofatso Mabasa (five goals), Relebohile Mofokeng (three) and Monnapule Saleng (three) have all moved on.

Mabasa's five goals include his hat-trick in the 7-1 victory in 2024.

Of the players currently in the squad, Oswin Appollis, Yanela Mbuthuma and Kabelo Dlamini have all scored twice against Golden Arrows.

A total of 25 goals have been scored by Pirates players, with two own goals accounting for the remainder.

The Buccaneers have not enjoyed as much success against any other side in that period, although they have also won eight and drawn one of their nine meetings with Chippa United.

The added twist to Tuesday's encounter is the return of Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi, who left his role as Pirates assistant coach last month to take charge of Abafana Bes'thende.