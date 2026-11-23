The real test for any team as to exactly how good they are comes when injuries start to bite, particularly those that occur to key players.

There’s little doubt that over the last 18-24 months, Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain have been in a class of their own, and have deservedly won back-to-back Champions League titles.

Doue's season over after ACL injury

However, the loss of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earlier in the campaign to a season-ending ACL injury was always going to test the Parisians, who could’ve called upon the services of Bradley Barcola in his stead, had they not sold him to Liverpool.

To compound matters, their Player of the Season to date, Desire Doue, who had already amassed five goals and three assists in all competitions during 2026/27, was carried off in agony at the weekend, after sustaining his own ACL injury against Nice.

He too will now miss the remainder of the season, and whilst PSG will have to enter the market for replacements in January, this latest blow could be fatal to their chances of being only the second club in the modern era - after Real Madrid - to do a Champions League three-peat.

With the transfer window open for business in just over five weeks' time, the board of the club will need to work hard and fast to secure a new signing or two, and early reports suggest that Bournemouth’s brilliant Eli Junior Kroupi has been targeted.

Kroupi targeted by PSG

The Cherries will certainly not take kindly to any approach for their man, who has a contract with them until 2030, and a market value of €68.5m at just 20 years of age.

In order for the south coast outfit to keep hold of the player, they’ll need to play hardball in negotiations, and may even slap an €80m+ figure on him to keep PSG and any other interested parties at bay.

With Bournemouth having started the current campaign well, they find themselves in fifth position, and just four points behind Brighton and Hove Albion in second.

Clearly, if they were to lose Kroupi, that could severely and negatively impact the second half of their season, though some could argue that with the 20-year-old having only played for 78 minutes of the current campaign, the club are doing just fine without him.

Great return in 2025/26

Looking at his figures from last season, however, it's easy to understand what a big hole Bournemouth would have to fill if the player succumbs to PSG's overtures, or the board aren't in a position to turn down the financial boost.

13 goals scored in all competitions put him at the top of the tree, with Antoine Semenyo the only other player to hit double figures, and no one came close to Kroupi's nine big chances scored.

Semenyo's 27 total shots attempted were only one more than the 20-year-old Frenchman managed, and his two braces were again just one above Kroupi's total.

Eli Junior Kroupi's career numbers Flashscore

The Frenchman's stunning shot accuracy of 68.42% and a conversion rate of 22.41 per cent were both the best figures in the Bournemouth squad, whilst the player was only marginally behind David Brooks and Evanilson in terms of fast breaks.

He didn't trouble anyone in terms of assists, but Kroupi did still manage to create 23 chances, and though his pass completion rate of 76.51% would need to be upped significantly at PSG, it was no better or worse than many of his colleagues for Bournemouth in 2025/26.

He'll also need to be better in one-on-one duels, as only Eres Unal's 29.11 per cent showing was worse than Kroupi's 30.77 per cent.

Of course, one player doesn't make the team, and as Bournemouth themselves have shown, they can still flourish when their big names depart, i.e., Semenyo.

Nine wins in a row for Bournemouth

If the Cherries secure anywhere close to €80 million (£67m), manager Marco Rose could do an awful lot in terms of squad renewal.

Nine wins in a row in all competitions, and five in the Premier League, after their most recent victory over Nottingham Forest, suggest that Rose is doing something right, and, as mentioned, their achievements this season have largely been without their star man in situ.

Bournemouth's recent results Flashscore

Could it even be wise for the club to cash in now on a player who seems destined for greatness, when it can't be guaranteed?

Should PSG make good on their initial interest, then the decision Rose and his board make could well shape the immediate future of the club.

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