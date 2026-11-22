Anders Antonsen won the final of the Hong Kong Open without playing the final

Danish badminton star Anders Antonsen on Sunday added another title to his collection, though it was secured it in an unusual way as he was declared the winner of the World Tour tournament, the Hong Kong Open, without having to play the final.

His opponent in the final, the Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, withdrew due to a back injury, awarding the tournament victory to Antonsen.

The organizers announced this on X approximately three hours before the final was scheduled to begin.

Antonsen thus secured the tournament’s top prize of $37,500.

This marks the Aarhus native’s third tournament victory on the World Tour this year; he previously emerged victorious at the Thailand Open and the Arctic Open.

His next major goal is the season finale, which begins on 9 December in China.