His opponent in the final, the Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, withdrew due to a back injury, awarding the tournament victory to Antonsen.
The organizers announced this on X approximately three hours before the final was scheduled to begin.
Antonsen thus secured the tournament’s top prize of $37,500.
This marks the Aarhus native’s third tournament victory on the World Tour this year; he previously emerged victorious at the Thailand Open and the Arctic Open.
His next major goal is the season finale, which begins on 9 December in China.