Anders Antonsen on Thursday Open booked his ticket for the quarter-final of the Hong Kong Open while the badminton duo of Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard are well on their way to establishing themselves among the world elite in men’s doubles.

In men's singles, Antonsen defeated Jason Gunawan from Hong Kong 21-19, 21-15. In the first set, Antonsen trailed 7-17 but then won 14 of the next 16 rallies on his way to taking the set.

For Rasmus Gemke, however, the Hong Kong Open is over. Denmark's second-ranked men's singles player lost in straight sets to Lakshya Sen from India.

Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard continued their bright run of form by defeating the Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohubul Fikri, who are ranked second in the world.

Lundgaard and Vestergaard won in three sets, with scores of 21-13, 16-21, and 21-17. This continues the upward momentum for the two Danes, who are currently ranked 12th in the world.

Last week, they reached the semi-finals of the Kumamoto Masters, and on Tuesday, they officially qualified for the prestigious season finale—the BWF World Tour Finals—taking place in China in December.

The match against the formidable Indonesians was evenly contested from the start, but the Danes gained the upper hand in the second half of the first set. Trailing 10-12, they went on a run of eight consecutive points to secure the set.

Alfian and Fikri improved their performance in the second set, which they won without ever falling behind. However, as the match reached its deciding third set, Lundgaard and Vestergaard once again strung together a series of points.

They turned a 6-7 deficit into a 13-7 lead; although the favorites fought back to 16-17, the Danes held firm to claim a surprising victory.

In the quarter-finals, they will face Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun from Malaysia, who are ranked ninth in the world.