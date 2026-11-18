Anders Antonsen on Wednesday qualified for the Badminton Super Series season finals for the sixth time in his career after he secured a convincing win (21-15, 21-14) against June Wei Cheam from Malaysia in the first round of the Hong Kong Open

Antonsen only needed to step onto the court and play just one point against Cheam to secure his spot. Doing so would guarantee Antonsen the final points required to ensure he can no longer be overtaken by competitors outside the qualification zone.

Thanks to the win today in Hong Kong, Antonsen still has a chance to become the second seed for the season finals.

The Danish men’s singles player won the season finals in 2020, by defeating Viktor Axelsen in the final, while in 2024, he finished as the runner-up following a defeat to Shi Yuqi.

The season’s final major highlight will once again be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, taking place from 9 -13 December.