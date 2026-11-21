Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's ATP Finals decider after the two-time German champion beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4 in the other last-four match-up.

In a repeat of the 2021 Finals title match, which the 29-year-old also won, Zverev saw off Russian Medvedev in straight sets.

A tightly contested first frame rattled to a tie-break, which the two-time major winner raced through as Medvedev crumbled, failing to win a point.

The first break points of the match came in the seventh game of the second set, with Medvedev double-faulting to hand Zverev the advantage.

The big-serving Hamburg native, who is yet to drop a set, then served out the match to set up a final meeting between the tournament's top two seeds.

The last meeting between Zverev and Alcaraz came in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, with the Spaniard winning in five sets en route to completing his career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz will now be aiming to end his year on a high by beating the man who then took his French Open title during his injury-enforced absence and claimed the US Open crown to catapult himself above the Spaniard and Sinner in the rankings to become year-end world No. 1.

"It's going to be a high-level match," Zverev said.

"We had a practice before the tournament started, it was unbelievable. We played one set for one-and-a-half hours, so I hope it's going to be similar tomorrow.

"I hope both of us are going to be at our best and hopefully it's going to be an entertaining match for everybody."

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