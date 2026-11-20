The ATP, which governs men's tennis, on Friday ⁠approved measures aimed at increasing total player compensation to more than $350 million ‌from 2028, while putting off a decision on ‌controversial proposals for doubles tennis until ‌later this year.

In the next phase ‌of progress under its OneVision plan for ‌players, the top 100 earners are projected to make at least $1.1 million from 2028, ‌with the top 175 earning ⁠at least $450,000 and ‌the top 250 at least $250,000.

More than $100 million ​in central investment by the ATP will include a $50 million ATP ​Bonus Pool, a $25 million year-end rankings bonus and $26 million for player pensions.

More ⁠than half ​a billion dollars in player compensation is projected when the $350 million across the ATP is combined with prize money from Grand ‌Slams.

The ATP Bonus Pool will more than double to $50 million, with top-30 players eligible for payments at each mandatory Masters 1000 event. The five-event minimum will be removed, allowing players to earn from the first event they play.

The 2028 calendar featuring dedicated tournament-category ‌weeks is expected to be announced early ​next year.

The proposals for doubles ‌remain under discussion, with a decision expected by the end of 2026. Reuters had reported that plans included smaller draws and shifting prize money to ⁠singles qualifying ⁠and early-round payouts.