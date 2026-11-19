Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten endured a poor defence of their title at the ATP Finals doubles in Turin, going out at the group stage after a straight-sets defeat to Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti.

The number one seeds had made a strong start by winning their opening match, but a three-set loss to Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic meant this match against the French pair was essentially a knockout contest.

With no second chances, neither pair wanted to give their opponents an inch - game seven of the opening set saw Heliovaara and Patten hold two break points, but that was the only time either duo came close to losing serve, and the set headed for a tiebreak.

Twice the Finnish-British pair lost serve only to force a loss two points later on both occasions, however, it was third time not so lucky, as another loss gave Arribage and Olivetti a 7-5 lead and the first set, 7-6.

The second set was even tighter than the first, as this time neither side had a break point chance. In the tiebreak, the world number ones' were given an early boost by going 1-0 up off their opponents serve, but from then on the Frenchmen were perfect, forcing three losses of serve for a 7-3 tiebreak win, wrapping up a 7-6, 7-6 victory.

Arribage and Olivetti head to the semi-finals, where they will discover their opponents after the other group concludes on 20th November.

Follow the ATP Finals doubles on Flashscore.