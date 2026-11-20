Carlos Alcaraz made light of any potential hamstring issues he may be facing as he eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Flavio Cobolli in the ATP Finals on Friday, in the process booking a last-four meeting with Ben Shelton.

The third seed had an MRI scan on the thigh issue on Thursday but showed little sign that the heavy strapping on his left leg was hampering him as he needed just over an hour to dismiss the world number six in Turin.

With three victories from his three Ivan Lendl Group outings, Alcaraz has topped the pool and will face American Shelton on Saturday in a repeat of the Paris Masters final earlier in November.

Alcaraz beat Shelton 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final in France to win the title for the first time, a measure of revenge on the American who had ended the Spaniard's US Open title defence earlier in the season.

"The challenge is not on the court now, it's outside the court," the 23-year-old Spaniard said.

"I will do everything to be in better shape, physically, to be ready tomorrow (Saturday). It's going to be a really important half of the day that I have ahead of me with my team, with my physio.

"So we will see, but I think I'm doing great things. I felt great on court today."

Later, Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe will battle it out for the final last-four berth, with the victor set to face world number one Alexander Zverev on Saturday.

Alcaraz has not lost a match going back to a round-of-32 exit at the Shanghai Masters in early October, and that confidence and form was on clear display as he broke Italian Cobolli in the very first game of the match.

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The seven-time Grand Slam champion served out the opener, before again breaking the 24-year-old in the first game of the second set before racing to victory.

"It was a difficult match for me, because I had to see how I was going to feel on the court," Alcaraz said.

For French Open runner-up Cobolli it was a swift and painful end to his Finals debut as he finished bottom of the group with three defeats in as many outings.