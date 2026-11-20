Britain's longest-serving Davis Cup captain Leon Smith will step down ⁠after next week's Finals in Italy, the Lawn Tennis Association confirmed on Friday.

The Scot has been ‌at the helm for almost 17 years and famously ended the ‌country's 79-year title drought in 2015 when ‌an Andy Murray-inspired Britain beat Belgium in Ghent.

Smith surpassed ‌the previous record held by Paul Hutchins, who captained ‌Britain for 13 years.

"It has been an enormous privilege to lead the team for so many years, and I ‌feel now is the right time, ⁠both for me personally ‌and for the team moving forwards," Smith said.

"I certainly wasn't ​an obvious choice when given the role in the first place and I thank those ​who had faith in me back then, but also for those who have continued to support me ⁠to this day.

"I've ​been incredibly fortunate to work with so many fantastic players throughout this journey, and I've loved every minute of being part of it... Winning the Davis ‌Cup in 2015 will always be one of the proudest moments of my career, but there are countless other experiences and memories I'll cherish forever."

Murray offered his thoughts on his former coach.

"He did a great job of bringing everyone together and making sure we all felt we had a part to play," he said of the 2015 triumph. "He got the ‌best out of us that year."

Britain face a ​tough task if Smith is to bow out ‌on a high. They face Germany in the quarter-finals next week with a potential semi-final against Spain.

"I'm focused and really looking forward to captaining Great Britain for one more week in Bologna ⁠next week and hopefully ⁠creating a few more ‌special memories together," Smith said.