Our featured match today is the Andalusian derby between bitter city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis in LaLiga. Follow all the build-up, the match and reactions with our dedicated live blog.

Pre-game reading: Why Betis' wingers and Sevilla's full-backs will be important in El Gran Derbi

15:55 CET - In the first LaLiga match of the weekend, hosts Alaves have overcome Deportivo A Coruna 3-1 to leapfrog the Galicians and break into the top half. Wingback Angel Perez picked up the highest Flashscore rating in the win (9.0) thanks largely to his goal and assist.

Catch up on that match with stats and more here.

Match momentum Flashscore

15:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of Flashscore's featured live match for Saturday, November 21st - 'El Gran Derbi' between Andalusian heavyweights and city rivals, Sevilla and Real Betis, at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Kick-off is at 18:30 CET, and until then we will have all the build-up, then live updates throughout the match.

With the two Seville sides sitting in fourth and sixth place in the LaLiga standings heading into the 13th round of the season, this derby feels extra spicy...

Where the sides stand in LaLiga Flashscore

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis have started the season very strongly, losing just twice in 12 rounds and trailing second-place Real Madrid by just four points.

Sevilla are a further eight points back from their rivals, after their flying start to the season (four wins from their first six league matches) slowed down of late.

Luis Garcia's troops are yet to win in November, but they'll fancy their chances at home, having only lost to leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Sanchez Pizjuan this season.

It's all set up to be a classic derby clash in Seville this evening, and we will follow all the drama live right here throughout.

Don't forget to dive into our data-based preview of the match, and if you're wondering what other matches you just can't miss this weekend, read our latest Football Weekender!