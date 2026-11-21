Lazio provisionally opened up a four-point gap at the Serie A summit with a 3-0 win over Lecce, who suffered a fourth defeat in five league outings and a 13th loss from their last 19 away head-to-heads.

A 1-1 draw at Napoli last time out stunted Lazio’s momentum somewhat, and a subdued start at a still sparsely populated Stadio Olimpico suggested that the international break had done them no favours either.

The visitors sensed an opportunity to upset the surprise early Scudetto pacesetters and threatened to break the deadlock when Amar Fatah worked a promising position on the inside left, but he lacked composure and blasted a shot high and wide.

Lazio punished that miss in brutal fashion, opening the scoring for the 10th time in Serie A already this season on 25 minutes.

Gustav Isaksen’s cross from the right was met by a towering header from Tijjani Noslin, who headed home for a second successive head-to-head on this ground.

Match stats Flashscore

The Dutchman’s fifth goal involvement in his last four games separated the sides at the break, but considering that five of Lazio’s prior six home league matches had seen both sides score, Lecce were far from out of the contest, as was demonstrated when Konan N’Dri cut inside and worked Christos Mandas from range before half-time.

They may have been ahead, but Gennaro Gattuso’s side continued to struggle after the restart, with yet another chance to equalise passing Lecce by when Tiago Gabriel failed to keep a header down from a promising position.

And once more, Lecce’s profligacy was punished as they fell two behind. A cross from the right found Kenneth Taylor, who kept the ball moving with a backheel into Noslin’s path, and the in-form winger beat Wladimiro Falcone with a powerful strike at the near post, creating breathing space for the hosts.

Match momentum Flashscore

A two-goal deficit was ultimately insurmountable for the visitors, but Davide Frattesi added further gloss to the scoreline in the 90th minute with a glorious chip over the despairing Falcone.

A well-beaten Lecce therefore remain just three points clear of the drop zone as manager Eusebio Di Francesco’s winless run against Lazio stretches to 11 matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tijjani Noslin (Lazio)