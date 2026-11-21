Simo Dladla has taken over at Richards Bay

Richards Bay will have a fourth coach in charge this season after the appointment of Simo Dladla on Saturday following the brief tenure of Bulgarian Dimitar Pantev.

Pantev, 50, who had previously worked in Botswana, was appointed ahead of the clash with Mamelodi Sundowns but could not sit on the bench because of delays in securing his work permit.

He was subsequently in charge for the 3-1 Carling Knockout first-round defeat away to Sekhukhune United and the 3-1 league loss at Kruger United, which dropped the KwaZulu-Natal club to the bottom of the table.

Pantev left earlier this month and has since been appointed coach of Tonota FC in Botswana.

Dladla joins from Young Africans in Tanzania, where he had been Manqoba Mngqithi’s assistant before staying on as caretaker coach following his departure and until the appointment of fellow South African Fadlu Davids.

Dladla will be the fourth man to take charge of winless Richards Bay this season, with the club sitting at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings with just three points from nine matches.

Richards Bay started the season with Ronnie Gabriel in charge, but he resigned after six games following a humiliating 5-1 loss to neighbours Milford FC.

Siboniso ‘Jomo’ Gumede was caretaker coach for the next two games, in which Richards Bay lost at home to Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league, conceding seven goals in the process, before Pantev took charge.

Dladla, 48, has limited top-flight experience as a head coach but has worked extensively as an assistant.

He previously took charge of Swallows for three games during the 2021/22 season when Brandon Truter was placed on special leave before returning to his post.

Dladla also previously coached Richards Bay in the second tier between January 2020 and May 2021, guiding them to the promotion play-offs.

He took Durban City to the Motsepe Foundation Championship title in 2025, securing promotion to the Betway Premiership, but subsequently left the club to become Arthur Zwane’s assistant at AmaZulu.

Richards Bay have handed Dladla a one-year contract with an option to renew.