Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, have reached the final of the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup for the first time after eliminating defending champions Türkiye in a dramatic semi-final in Mexico.

The Black Challenge held their nerve to secure a 4-3 win on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time, moving within one win of claiming their maiden world title.

The two sides played out a goalless 50 minutes of regulation time before Ghana broke the deadlock nine minutes into extra time.

Tournament top scorer Mohammed Mubarik converted from the penalty spot to give the Black Challenge the lead and take his tally to seven goals.

Ghana’s advantage was short-lived, however, as Türkiye fought back to restore parity in extra time and force the match into a penalty shootout.

The contest became even more challenging for both teams after Ghana’s Hamza Mohammed and Türkiye’s Kemak Gules were sent off, leaving the sides to finish with a man short each.

In the shootout, Türkiye missed twice, while Mubarik, Richard Arthur Opentil, Yussif Yahaya and Timothy Hayford all converted their kicks to secure a memorable 4-3 win for Ghana.

Previously, the Black Challenge had never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the competition. Their previous best finishes were sixth place in the 2010 and 2012 editions.

Ghana will now face fellow African side Morocco in Sunday’s final in San Juan de los Lagos, with the two teams set to contest the first all-African final in the competition’s history.

Morocco booked their place in the title decider after coming from behind to beat Brazil 2-1 in the other semi-final. They have maintained a perfect record throughout the tournament, winning all six of their matches.

The Black Challenge have also recovered impressively from a difficult start to their campaign. After losing 2-0 to Angola and drawing 1-1 with Colombia in the group stage, Ghana thrashed Iraq 6-0 to progress.

They went on to beat the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16 before defeating Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals, with Mubarik scoring twice.

The final against Morocco presents Ghana with an opportunity to translate their continental success into a maiden world championship. The Black Challenge defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final of the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations to retain their continental title.