Yan Couto starred as Como extended their unbeaten head-to-head record against Cagliari to six games (W4, D2) with a well-deserved 2-0 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A.

Seeking a win that would take them back into the top four, the hosts started slowly as Cagliari battled hard. Kaiki had the first sight of goal for Como as he cut inside from the left and took aim, but failed to pick out the top corner with a wild effort.

The visitors were struggling to create any clear-cut chances, but almost found the breakthrough when Daniel Maldini shot just wide after a fantastic driving run into the box.

The home side did take the lead midway through the half when Jacobo Ramon rose highest in the box to power home a header after a tantalising cross from Couto.

Match momentum Flashscore

Ramon then made an equally important contribution at the other end with a miraculous piece of defending.

Paul Mendy looked set to tap in from close range after being picked out by Maldini, but the Spanish defender managed to slide in and clattered the ball against the Senegalese striker, who could only watch in anguish as the ball drifted wide of the post.

Como carried that lead into the break, and doubled it shortly after the restart.

Couto was the provider again with another tremendous cross, but this time his delivery had more pace, leaving Lucas Da Cunha the task of guiding it high into the net with a stooping header.

The visitors made some changes in an attempt to get back into the game, but were ultimately stifled by the home side, who kept possession well and pressed for a third.

Anastasios Douvikas could have added that gloss to the scoreline, but he was unfortunate not to make it three as he smashed the ball against the bar deep into stoppage time.

Key match stats Flashscore

Nonetheless, the result sees Como move up to fourth in Serie A for now, six points behind leaders Lazio as they return to winning ways after the 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Cagliari, however, have now lost five of their last six in the league, with the possibility of dropping into the bottom half depending on other results this weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jacobo Ramon (Como)