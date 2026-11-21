Manchester City and Fulham shared the spoils in an absorbing 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

Manchester City and Fulham shared the spoils in an absorbing 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium that ended the hosts’ three-match losing run in the Premier League, but still leaves plenty of questions hanging over Enzo Maresca’s side.

The Cottagers were perhaps the ideal visitors for a City team looking to arrest an alarming slump in form, having won each of the previous 20 meetings across all competitions between the two clubs.

Maresca’s men looked like a good bet to continue that run after a fast start here, with David Affengruber blocking efforts from Erling Haaland and Nico O’Reilly in the opening exchanges.

However, the hosts had that sinking feeling once again when Rodrigo Muniz fired Fulham ahead in the 16th minute on his first Premier League start of the season.

Oscar Bobb made a superb run down the right flank to tee up the Brazilian, who took a touch and opened up his body before firing an unstoppable right-footed finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City thought they had provided the perfect response after Haaland connected with Iliman Ndiaye’s enticing cross, but the goal was controversially chalked off with Bernd Leno deemed to have two hands on the ball before the Norwegian bundled it over the line.

The Cityzens’ marksman was struggling to find his range, as he blazed over from Phil Foden’s through ball before horribly miscuing a close-range strike from O’Reilly’s cutback.

Momentum Flashscore

The hosts were then caught sleepwalking, as Bobb picked O’Reilly’s pocket in the box and was subsequently denied by Donnarumma, summing up a lacklustre first-half display from the hosts.

Maresca’s side emerged for the restart with more intensity, and restored parity three minutes shy of the hour mark through Elliot Anderson.

The England international scored his first Premier League goal for City with a superb first-time volley after Sander Berge could only clear Foden’s corner into the midfielder’s path, and he almost had another when he took Haaland’s ball into his stride before firing a brilliant angled effort just wide of the far post.

Undeterred, Fulham pressed forward and looked to expose the hosts’ defensive vulnerabilities once again. The warning signs were there when Donnarumma was called into action again, denying both Muniz and Calvin Bassey as the game opened up.

Ultimately, neither side were able to find a winner in a result which will leave Alvaro Arbeloa the far happier of the two managers. The Cottagers’ resurgence continues, having now lost only one of their eight league games (W2, D5), and they will be hopeful of building on the three-point gap between themselves and the bottom three in the coming weeks.

Match stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, this result leaves City with just one win from their last four league games, on a day when English football’s longest winning streak against any one opponent came to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City)