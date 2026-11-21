Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches after back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris.

He will now face either world number one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who face each other later on Saturday in the other semi-final.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way that I wanted to, to be honest," said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

"But I'm just happy that I came back in the second set... Stayed my step, focused on my things, and ended up playing good tennis."

Shelton, making his second consecutive appearance in the season finale, grabbed an early break to race to a 3-0 lead.

Alcaraz, whose fitness had come under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following ​Wednesday's win over Medvedev, had his thigh wrapped heavily.

However, he upped his game and started moving the American around more, engaging him in longer rallies.

He earned two break points at 4-2 but could not convert either of them, with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble.

The world number four fired a second-serve ace on his first set point to take the lead in the match but Alcaraz kept at it and got his well-deserved break to move 5-3 up before serving out the second set.

The pair traded blows in the third set, refusing to yield serve, and took it to a tiebreak where Alcaraz cruised through, sealing the win with a return winner.

"I think the third set was even closer. I think he raised the level a little bit from the second set, myself as well," said Alcaraz.

"Great points, great games, and just happy to play great tennis in the tie-breaker. I think it's what matters, to be honest. I'm excited for tomorrow and happy with everything today."

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